MRHD AWARDS OVER $1 MILLION IN LOCAL GRANTS

MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT HAS AWARDED OVER $1,1-MILLION DOLLARS IN GRANTS TO TO TEN SIOUXLAND AREA NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS AND GOVERNMENTAL ENTITIES.

THE GRANTS, RANGED FROM NEARLY $19-THOUSAND TO $220- THOUSAND DOLLARS.

THESE LATEST GRANTS BRING MRHD’S TOTAL CONTRIBUTIONS TO WOODBURY COUNTY NON-PROFITS AND GOVERNMENTAL ENTITIES TO $46.8 MILLION SINCE 1994.

MRHD HOLDS THE LICENSE FOR GAMING IN WOODBURY COUNTY, WHICH ALLOWS THE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO SIOUX CITY TO OPERATE A GAMING OPERATION.

GRANTS WERE AWARDED IN FOUR CATEGORIES: ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT AND TOURISM; HUMAN SERVICES AND HEALTH SERVICES; CIVIC, PUBLIC, PATRIOTIC, CHARITABLE & RELIGIOUS; AND EDUCATION.

Economic Development, Community Improvement, Tourism: $436,511

” Plywood Trail, Inc., build the Sioux City to Hinton Plywood Trail Phase $220,000

” The Nature Conservancy in Iowa, Loess Hills, purchase the Joy Hollow Scout Camp $150,000

” Siouxland Public Media, replace the transmitter $66,511

Human Services, Health Services: $118,996

” June E Nylen Cancer Center, purchase a new PET scanner $100,000

” SafePlace, hardwire door security system $18,996

Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable, Religious: $343,581

” Kingsley Volunteer Fire Department, new fire tanker truck $100,000

” Anthon Community Fire Department, new brush fire truck $172,500

” Partners for Patriots, update and enlarge service dog training facility $71,081

Education: $201,000

” Salvation Army Western Plains Camp, build a challenge course $100,000

” Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Association, construction of SCSO Education and Preservation Center $101,000