HY-VEE DEPLOYS DISASTER RELIEF TRUCKS TO HURRICANE ZONE

HY-VEE FOOD STORES HAVE DEPLOYED THEIR DISASTER RELIEF FLEET TO LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA IMPACTED BY HURRICANE IAN.

HY-VEE EMPLOYEES DEPARTED FRIDAY FROM ANKENY, IOWA, IN SEVERAL OF THE COMPANY RESPONSE VEHICLES WITH SUPPLIES AND FOOD TO ASSIST WITH PROVIDING UP TO ONE MILLION MEALS.

THE FLEET INCLUDES A MOBILE COMMAND CENTER, MOBILE WATER SYSTEM WHICH INCLUDES A TANK AND PUMP TRAILER, TWO PICKUP TRUCKS, AND 9 SEMIS FILLED WITH WATER, ICE, SNACKS, CLEANING SUPPLIES AND PROTEIN.

THEY WILL ASSIST WITH EFFORTS IN PORT CHARLOTTE AND BRADENTON, FLORIDA WITH 23 HY-VEE EMPLOYEES TAKING PART IN THE 12-DAY RESPONSE EFFORT.