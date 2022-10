185TH AIR GUARD PROJECT HELPS WOODBINE SCHOOL DISTRICT

MEMBERS OF SIOUX CITY’S 185TH IOWA NATIONAL GUARD HAVE BEEN IN WOODBINE, BUILDING A GIANT TENSION FABRIC STRUCTURE THAT IS A PRECURSOR TO AN INNOVATIVE READINESS TRAINING MISSION SOON TO TAKE PLACE AT THE WOODBINE HIGH SCHOOL.

WOODBINE SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT JUSTIN WAGNER, WHO ALSO SERVES AS A COLONEL WITH THE 185TH, SAYS THE FABRIC STRUCTURE WILL INITIALLY HOUSE TEAMS OF U.S. MILITARY MEMBERS TRAVELING TO THE AREA TO HELP CONSTRUCT A NEW IGNITE PATHWAYS BUILDING ALREADY UNDER CONSTRUCTION IN WOODBINE:

WOODBINE1 OC…………YOU KNOW PROJECT. :20

WAGNER REQUESTED THE SUPPORT OF THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE IRT PROGRAM TO HELP CONSTRUCT THE NEW IGNITE BUILDING AS WELL AS THE ACCOMPANYING TFS STRUCTURE.

WOODBINE2 OC…….IN IOWA. :25

THIS IS THE FIRST EVER IRT PROJECT TAKING PLACE IN IOWA.

AS PART OF THEIR ANNUAL TRAINING, IOWA GUARD MEMBERS FROM THE 185TH ARW SET UP THE PRIVATELY DONATED 30,000 SQUARE FOOT TFS STRUCTURE IN WOODBINE.

WAGNER SAYS WHEN CONSTRUCTION ON THE ADJACENT IGNITE BUILDING IS COMPLETE, THE SCHOOL PLANS TO USE THE TFS BUILDING AS IN INDOOR ATHLETIC FACILITY.

WOODBINE3 OC…SPECIAL TO US. :14

THE IGNITE BUILDING PROJECT SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE 2023 SCHOOL YEAR.

COLONEL WAGNER ALSO SERVES AS THE VICE WING COMMANDER WITH THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING IN SIOUX CITY AS A TRADITIONAL GUARD MEMBER.