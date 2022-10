DOWNTOWN TAILGATE PARTY SET FOR 4TH & JONES

DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY WILL BECOME A FOOTBALL PARTY ZONE SATURDAY WITH A COLLEGE FOOTBALL TAILGATE PARTY.

JEFF CARLSON OF RE/MAX PREFERRED SAYS IT WILL BE FROM 10 A.M. UNTIL 6:00 P.M. AT 4TH AND JONES STREETS:

A TAILGATER MEANS FOOTBALL IS HAPPENING, AND CARLSON SAYS THERE’S GOING TO BE GREAT GAMES TO WATCH:

THOSE ATTENDING CAN PURCHASE FOOD AND DRINKS, AND ALSO ENJOY LIVE MUSIC FROM DAMON DOTSON.

CARLSON SAYS ADMISSION TO THE DOWNTOWN TAILGATE PARTY IS FREE, WITH PROCEEDS FROM FOOD AND BEVERAGE SALES AND FREE WILL DONATIONS BENEFITTING SIOUXLAND NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS.

THERE’S EVEN MORE HAPPENING AT THE PARTY WITH A CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT AND OTHER ACTIVITIES::

FANS ARE INVITED TO GRAB A LAWN CHAIR AND WATCH THEIR TEAM PLAY.

THE GATES OPEN AT 10:00 A.M.,

YOU MAY PARK FOR FREE IN THE NEARBY HERITAGE AND DISCOVERY PARKING RAMPS FOR THE DURATION OF THE EVENT.