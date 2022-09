THERE WERE SOME TENSE MOMENTS NEAR 10TH AND PIERCE FRIDAY MORNING WHEN SIOUX CITY POLICE AND FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF A WOMAN AT THE EDGE OF THE ROOF OF AN APARTMENT BUILDING AT THE 1000 BLOCK OF PIERCE STREET.

THE WOMAN AT TIMES DANGLED HER LEGS OVER THE EDGE OF THE ROOF.

NEGOTIATORS WERE ABLE TO TALK THE WOMAN DOWN AND SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE WAS ABLE TO GET HER OFF OF THE ROOF.

THE WOMAN WAS TRANSPORTED TO A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL FOR MEDICAL CARE.