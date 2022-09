KINGDOM OF RIVERSSANCE RETURNS TO RIVERSIDE PARK

THE KINGDOM OF RIVERSSANCE HAS MOVED INTO RIVERSIDE PARK FOR THE WEEKEND.

FRIAR PHYL CLAEYS WELCOMES ALL TO JOIN THE KING AND QUEEN AND LORDS AND LADIES FOR THE 19TH ANNUAL RENAISSANCE FAIR:

THERE’S PLENTY TO DO AND SEE, AND OF COURSE FOOD AND DRINK AND OTHER WARES ARE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE:

WHILE ALL OF THE KINGDOM RESIDENTS ARE IN COSTUME, LIKE THE FRIAR AND MUD MAN, ATTENDEES MAY COME AS YOU ARE, BUT YOU MAY BE NOTICED:

AND WHILE YOU ARE THERE, YOU MAY HAVE A ROYAL ENCOUNTER WITH KING PELLIUS ALSO KNOWN AS RANDY CHAPMAN:

RIVERSSANCE RUNS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY FROM 10 A.M.TO SUNSET AT RIVERSIDE PARK.