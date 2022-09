AN EARLY MORNING FIRE HAS DESTROYED A HOME IN OTO, IOWA IN RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY.

OTO FIRE AND RESCUE ALONG WITH WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTIES FOUND THE HOUSE LOCATED AT 214 1ST AVENUE IN FLAMES WHEN THEY ARRIVED AROUND 4:10 A.M.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED BUT THE HOME IS A COMPLETE LOSS.

THE STATE FIRE MARSHAL IS INVESTIGATING THE CAUSE OF THAT FIRE.

PHOTO BY CBS-14