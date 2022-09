IOWA & NEBRASKA FILE SUIT AGAINST STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS PLAN

THE GOVERNORS OF SIX STATES INCLUDING IOWA AND NEBRASKA HAVE FILED A CHALLENGE TO THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S MASS STUDENT LOAN DEBT CANCELLATION IN FEDERAL COURT IN MISSOURI.

THE CHALLENGE ASKS THE COURT FOR AN IMMEDIATE TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER TO PAUSE THE PROGRAM BECAUSE THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS INDICATED IT WILL START CANCELING LOAN BALANCES AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK.

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING A SIGNIFICANT MAJORITY OF AMERICANS HAVE ALREADY PAID OFF THEIR STUDENT LOANS OR CHOSE NOT TO PURSUE A HIGHER EDUCATION DEGREE AT ALL.

REYNOLDS SAYS BY FORCING THEM TO PAY FOR OTHER PEOPLE’S LOANS, REGARDLESS OF INCOME, PRESIDENT BIDEN’S MASS DEBT CANCELLATION PUNISHES THESE AMERICANS AND BELITTLES THE PATH THEY CHOSE.

SHE SAYS THE EXPENSIVE, UNLAWFUL PLAN IS AN INSULT TO WORKING PEOPLE AND MUST BE STOPPED.

THE OTHER STATES JOINING IN THE FILING ARE ARKANSAS, KANSAS, MISSOURI AND SOUTH CAROLINA.