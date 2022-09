IA RED CROSS VOLUNTEERS TO PROVIDE HURRICANE RELIEF AID

SEVENTEEN AMERICAN RED CROSS VOLUNTEERS FROM IOWA ARE SUPPORTING THE RESPONSE TO HURRICANE IAN.

SOME OF THE VOLUNTEERS HAVE BEEN IN FLORIDA FOR DAYS, PREPARING FOR THE STORM AND SUPPORTING RESIDENTS WHO EVACUATED THEIR HOMES.

RED CROSS EMERGENCY RESPONSE VEHICLES FROM WATERLOO AND BURLINGTON ARE SCHEDULED TO DEPART FOR FLORIDA.

AROUND 730 TRAINED RED CROSS DISASTER WORKERS FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY ARE SUPPORTING THE RELIEF EFFORT AND HUNDREDS MORE ARE ON THE WAY.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT, MORE THAN 33,000 PEOPLE SOUGHT REFUGE IN APPROXIMATELY 260 EVACUATION SHELTERS ACROSS FLORIDA TO ESCAPE HURRICANE IAN.

PEOPLE INTERESTED IN SUPPORTING THOSE AFFECTED BY HURRICANE IAN CAN VISIT REDCROSS.ORG OR CALL 1-800-RED CROSS TO DONATE OR TEXT THE WORD IAN TO 90999 TO MAKE A $10 DONATION.