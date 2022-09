FOOD BANK HONORS LOCAL VOLUNTEERS

THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND CELEBRATED THEIR FRIENDS AND VOLUNTEERS WITH AN AWARDS PRESENTATION THURSDAY IN LE MARS.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR JACON WANDERSCHEID HANDED OUT THREE MAJOR RECOGNITION AWARDS, INCLUDING THE VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR AWARD TO JULIE COOK, WHO HELPS AT THE FOOD BANK’S WAREHOUSE:

JACOB1 OC……….THE COMMUNITY. :09

HY-VEE, WAS PRESENTED THE LINDA SCHEID LEGACY AWARD, NAMED FOR THE LONG TIME FORMER FOOD BANK DIRECTOR.

DALE MITCHELL, DISTRICT STORE DIRECTOR FOR THE SIOUX CITY HY-VEES, SAYS THE AWARD HONORS THE LONG TERM RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE FOOD STORES, THEIR EMPLOYEES AND THE FOOD BANK:

JACOB2 OC…….. THE MOST IN NEED. :13

TWO AGENCIES WERE ALSO PRESENTED AWARDS.

ONE TO MORNINGSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH AND THE SECOND TO CATHOLIC CHARITIES, FOR THEIR WORK WITH A MOBILE PANTRY IN THURSTON COUNTY NEBRASKA SERVING THE NATIVE AMERICAN POPULATION.