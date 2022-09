SIOUXLAND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY RECEIVES WELLS FARGO GRANT

SIOUXLAND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY HAS RECEIVED A $15,000 GRANT FROM WELLS FARGO.

SIOUXLAND HABITAT WILL USE THE FUNDING TO COMPLETE A TOWNHOME NEAR UNITY POINT ELEMENTARY.

THE GRANT IS PART OF A $7.75 MILLION DONATION WELLS FARGO IS MAKING TO HABITAT FOR HUMANITY INTERNATIONAL THROUGH WELLS FARGO BUILDS, AN INITIATIVE THAT PROVIDES FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO U.S. BASED ORGANIZATIONS FOCUSED ON AFFORDABLE HOUSING.

SIOUXLAND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS THROUGH OCTOBER 31 FOR 2023 HOME BUILDS IN SIOUX CITY AND SIOUX CENTER.

YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE OR LEARN MORE AT https://www.siouxlandhabitat.org/own-a-home/