NATURE CALLS EVENT SETS RECORD

THE WOODBURY COUNTY CONSERVATION FOUNDATION’S 18TH ANNUAL NATURE CALLS EVENT LAST SATURDAY NIGHT WAS A RECORD-BREAKING SUCCESS.

OVER $78,500 WAS RAISED TO BENEFIT THE DOROTHY PECAUT NATURE CENTER’S EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS.

THE AMOUNT RAISED TOPPED THE PREVIOUS HIGH BY $16,000.

THE EVENT HAD A STEADY CROWD OF 580 NATURE, ART, AND BEER LOVERS ENJOYING THE WIDE ARRAY OF BREWS, WINE, RAFFLE, AND AUCTION ITEMS, WITH 72 BREWS AND 6 WINES TO SAMPLE FROM.

NATURE CALLS CAME ABOUT AS A WAY TO HEIGHTEN AWARENESS FOR NATURE EDUCATION AND CONSERVATION.