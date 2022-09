MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH CONTINUES FOR BRIDGE JUMPER (Update)

AUTHORITIES FROM WOODBURYAND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR SEARCH FOR A MALE THAT JUMPED OFF OF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS).

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY RECEIVED A CALL ABOUT A MALE WITH A BACKPACK RUNNING ACROSS THE BRIDGE FROM THE IOWA SIDE TOWARDS NEBRASKA.

A RESPONDING OFFICER SAW THE MALE JUMP FROM THE BRIDGE INTO THE RIVER.

THREE SEARCH BOATS WERE LAUNCHED TO TRY TO LOCATE AND RESCUE THE PERSON.

HIS IDENTITY REMAINS UNKNOWN.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT A MISSING PERSON SHOULD CONTACT SOUTH SIOUX POLICE AT 402-494-7555.

UPDATED 3:25 P.M. 9/28/22

———————————————

File photo