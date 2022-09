COLLISION BETWEEN SEMI TRAILER & SCHOOL BUS INJURES 13 PEOPLE.

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL IS INVESTIGATING A COLLISION BETWEEN A SCHOOL BUS AND A SEMI PULLING A GRAIN TRAILER IN CHASE COUNTY LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

THE CHASE COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE COLLISION HAPPENED AROUND 4 P.M. ON STATE HIGHWAY 15A AND 736 ROAD SOUTH WEST OF IMPERIAL, NEAR CHAMPION NEBRASKA.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE SCHOOL BUS CARRYING 11 STUDENTS ATTEMPTED TO MAKE A LEFT HAND TURN WHEN IT COLLIDED WITH THE SEMI AND FULLY LOADED GRAIN TRAILER.

THE SEMI STRUCK THE REAR PASSENGER SIDE OF THE SCHOOL BUS, CAUSING THE BUS TO ROTATE 90 DEGREES AND OVERTURN ONTO ITS DRIVER’S SIDE.

THE SEMI LEFT THE ROADWAY.

THE 11 STUDENTS ON THE BUS WERE 6 TO 15 YEARS OLD.

ALL THE STUDENTS AND BOTH DRIVERS WERE TAKEN TO THE CHASE COUNTY HOSPITAL WITH A WIDE RANGE OF INJURIES.

THREE CHILDREN WERE LATER TRANSPORTED TO REGIONAL TRAUMA CENTERS.

THE INVESTIGATION OF THE ACCIDENT IS CONTINUING.