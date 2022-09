AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY PILOT OF HELICOPTER THAT CRASHED IN S.D.

AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE PILOT OF THE HELICOPTER THAT CRASHED TUESDAY MORNING NEAR YANKTON.

THE YANKTON COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE SAYS 65-YEAR-OLD KEVIN REHM OF RANCHO PALOS VERDES CALIFORNIA DIED WHEN THE HELICOPTER HE WAS FLYING CRASHED FIVE MILES NORTHWEST OF YANKTON.

AN AUTOPSY IS BEING CONDUCTED IN SIOUX FALLS.

THE INVESTIGATION OF THE CRASH IS NOW BEING HANDLED BY THE NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD AND THE FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION.