WARHORSE & HO-CHUNK BRING CASINO GAMING TO NEBRASKA

THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE.

NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC, THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ARM OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA, AND C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THERE WERE LONG LINES WAITING FOR THE DOORS TO OPEN:

A MAJOR EXPANSION WILL TAKE PLACE AROUND THE CURRENT LINCOLN CASINO, AND TWO MORE CASINOS ARE PLANNED FOR OMAHA AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY:

MORGAN SAYS CONSTRUCTION OF THE SOUTH SIOUX CASINO, WHICH IS PLANNED NEAR THE EXISTING ATOKAD PARK RACE TRACK, IS STILL AROUND A YEAR AWAY:

MORGAN KNOWS THERE WILL BE COMPETITION WITH THE IOWA CASINOS IN SIOUX CITY AND COUNCIL BLUFFS FOR THE GAMING DOLLARS, AND HE HAS A UNIQUE PERSPECTIVE THAT HE EXPLAINED IN DETAIL TO NEWS DIRECTOR WOODY GOTTBURG:

THE NEBRASKA CASINOS WILL ALSO HAVE HORSE RACING EVENTS TAKING PLACE AT THEIR FACILITIES.

ATOKAD PARK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY WILL CONTINUE HOLDING HORSE RACING A COUPLE OF TIMES A YEAR UNTIL THE NEW CASINO IS CONSTRUCTED.