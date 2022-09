SUSPECT CHARGED FOLLOWING DRIVE BY SHOOTING & PURSUIT

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY AND ANOTHER SUSPECT IS BEING SOUGHT FOLLOWING A DRIVE BY SHOOTING AND PURSUIT IN MORNINGSIDE EARLY THIS (TUESDAY) MORNING.

THE INCIDENT BEGAN JUST BEFORE 4 A.M. WHEN SEVERAL SHOTS WERE FIRED IN THE 5000 BLOCK OF LORRAINE AVENUE, STRIKING A HOUSE IN THAT AREA.

RESPONDING OFFICERS LOCATED A VEHICLE BELIEVED TO HAVE BEEN INVOLVED IN THE SHOOTING AND WHEN OFFICERS ATTEMPTED TO STOP THE CAR, THE DRIVER SPED AWAY.

THE CHASE ENDED IN SGT. BLUFF WHERE A HISPANIC MALE PASSENGER IN HIS LATE TEENS OR EARLY TWENTIES WEARING A GRAY HOODED SWEATSHIRT AND BLACK SHORTS FLED ON FOOT AND REMAINS AT LARGE.

THE DRIVER, 19-YEAR-OLD JORDAN J. HILLS OF SIOUX CITY, WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

HILLS IS CHARGED WITH SERIOUS ELUDING AND ALSO HAD WARRANTS FOR HIS ARREST ON CHARGES OF PROBATION VIOLATION PCS WITH INTENT TO DELIVER, SIMPLE ASSAULT, AND 3RD DEGREE HARASSMENT.

OFFICERS FOUND AMMUNITION FOR A HANDGUN IN THE VEHICLE HILLS WAS DRIVING.

THE OCCUPANT OF THE HOUSE STRUCK BY GUNFIRE PROVIDED LIMITED COOPERATION WITH OFFICERS.

POLICE SAY THE MOTIVE FOR THE SHOOTING IS STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION.