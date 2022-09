LEEDS 3RD GRADERS LEARN ABOUT NATURE

3RD GRADERS AT LEEDS ELEMENTARY TOOK PART IN A PAIR OF NATURE RELATED ACTIVITIES TUESDAY.

FIRST THEY WRAPPED UP THE STUDY OF MONARCH BUTTERFLIES WITH A SESSION WHERE A STAFF MEMBER FROM THE DOROTHY PECAUT NATURE CENTER TAGGED THE MONARCHS THE STUDENTS HAD WATCHED EVOLVE FROM THE CATERPILLAR STAGE TO BUTTERFLIES:

MONARCH2 OC…….FROM NATURE. :15

DAVID CLARK AND LUCAS POTTER WERE AMONG THE STUDENTS WHO THEN WENT OUTSIDE AND RELEASED THE MONARCHS, INCLUDING THEIR FAVORITE ONE, TO BEGIN THEIR FALL MIGRATION TO MEXICO:

MONARCH1 OC……..JIMINY BISCUITS. :15

AFTER THAT THE STUDENTS WENT TO THEIR SCHOOL GARDEN TO HARVEST VEGETABLES THEY HAVE BEEN GROWING. THE STUDENTS HAVE BEEN GROWING CARROTS, CUCUMBERS, PEPPERS AND TOMATOES, AMONG OTHER PRODUCE.

THE KIDS HAVE PICKED OVER 350 POUNDS OF FOOD, THAT WILL BE USED TO MAKE ITEMS FOR THE SCHOOL’S UPCOMING FALL FESTIVAL.