FLORA LEE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS THE NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF SIOUX CITY’S WOMEN AWARE AGENCY.

LEE PREVIOUSLY SERVED FOR 20 YEARS WITH THE NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY AS AN EDUCATIONAL CONSULTANT AND SPECIAL EDUCATION STRATEGIST.

SHE WAS ALSO A 12 YEAR MEMBER OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD, INCLUDING SERVING AS PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT.

WOMEN AWARE IS A NON-PROFIT ADVOCACY AGENCY HELPING SIOUXLAND FAMILES WITH ECONOMIC AND EMOTIONAL NEEDS SINCE 1979.