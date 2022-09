ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING THE CRASH OF A SMALL HELICOPTER NEAR YANKTON THIS (TUESDAY) MORNING.

ASSISTANT FIRE CHIEF LARRY NICKELS TOLD WNAX THE AIRCRAFT WENT DOWN IN A FIELD JUST BEFORE 10 A.M. ABOUT 5 MILES NORTHWEST OF YANKTON:

COPTERDOWN OC…BE SECURED. :16

THE PILOT WAS THE ONLY PERSON REPORTED ON BOARD THE HELICOPTER.

THE F-A-A AND NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD HAVE BEEN NOTIFIED AND INVESTIGATORS ARE ON THE WAY TO THE CRASH SITE.