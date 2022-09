SIOUX CITY POLICE SEEK STABBING SUSPECT

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A STABBING SATURDAY EVENING AROUND 6:15 IN THE 1300 BLOCK OF JACKSON STREET.

OFFICERS FOUND A 17-YEAR-OLD MALE WITH A SEVERE LACERATION TO HIS NECK.

HE WAS TAKEN TO MERCYONE FOR TREATMENT OF HIS LIFE-THREATENING INJURY.

WITNESSES SAY THE VICTIM AND A FRIEND HAD BEEN IN FRONT OF A RESIDENCE IN THE 1300 BLOCK OF JACKSON ST. WHEN A PERSON NOT KNOWN TO THEM APPROACHED AND STARTED A CONFRONTATION.

THE UNKNOWN SUSPECT STABBED THE VICTIM WITH A KNIFE AFTER THE EXCHANGE BECAME PHYSICAL AND FLED.

IT IS NOT KNOWN WHY THE MAN PROVOKED A FIGHT WITH THE TEENS.

THE SUSPECT IS A WHITE MALE IN HIS LATE 20’S TO EARLY 30’S.

HE IS 5 FOOT 5 INCHES TALL AROUND 120 POUNDS WITH LIGHT BROWN OR DIRTY BLONDE HAIR.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION OR VIDEO FOOTAGE OF THE AREA THAT MAY HELP IDENTIFY THE MAN IS ASKED TO CALL SIOUX CITY POLICE AT 279-6440.