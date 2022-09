LAND VALUES IN IOWA CONTINUE TO RISE

SURVEY INFORMATION RELEASED FROM THE U-S-D-A SHOWS A BIG INCREASE IN FARMLAND VALUES AND CASH RENT.

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY LIVESTOCK ECONOMIST, LEE SCHULZ, SAYS THE CROPLAND INCREASED 19-POINT-SEVEN PERCENT.

SCHULZ SAYS HIGH COMMODITY PRICES ARE ONE OF THE BIG DRIVERS OF LAND VALUES.

SCHULZ SPECIALIZES IN LIVESTOCK AND SAYS THAT INDUSTRY IS HAVING AN IMPACT ON PASTURE LAND VALUES.

HE SAYS AS THE COMMODITY PRICES RISE THERE’S COMPETITION FOR THAT LAND.

THE FEDERAL RESERVE RECENTLY RAISED INTEREST RATES AGAIN AND SCHULZ SAYS THAT IS GOING TO ALSO CONTINUE TO IMPACT LAND VALUES.

RADIO IOWA