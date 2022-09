FIRE SEVERELY DAMAGED A HOME ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE MONDAY AFTERNOON AND HAS LEFT THE OCCUPANTS HOMELESS.

A WOMAN LIVING AT 1604 WEST 1ST STREET ESCAPED SAFELY WITH HER PET DOGS, BUT A PET BIRD DID NOT SURVIVE.

ANOTHER WOMAN AND A 15 YEAR OLD GIRL REPORTEDLY ALSO LIVED IN THE HOUSE AND THEY LOST ALL OF THEIR POSSESSIONS IN THE FIRE.

THE HOUSE HAS BEEN RED TAGGED BY THE CITY.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

Photos by George Lindblade