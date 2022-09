CITY POLICE ARREST PREVIOUSLY DEPORTED ROBBERY SUSPECT

A SUSPECT WANTED IN A ROBBERY AND STABBING ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON HAS BEEN ARRESTED BY SIOUX CITY POLICE.

24-YEAR-OLD HAMILTON VELIZ-CANTOR, A NATIVE OF GUATEMALA, IS CHARGED WITH GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY, AND WILLFUL INJURY.

POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT OCCURRED IN THE AREA OF 7TH & COURT STREET AROUND 2 P.M. WHERE AN ADULT MALE VICTIM WAS FOUND WITH A SEVERE BUT NON-LIFE-THREATENING 14 INCH LONG CUT TO THE TOP AND SIDE OF HIS HEAD.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE VICTIM HAD GONE TO A RESIDENCE IN THE 1100 BLOCK OF 7TH ST. TO SPEAK WITH SOMEONE THAT LIVED THERE AND WHEN HE LEFT THE HOUSE, VELIZ-CANTOR WHO WAS STAYING AT THE RESIDENCE, FOLLOWED HIM.

POLICE SAY VELIZ-CANTOR WAS ARMED WITH A KITCHEN KNIFE, CONFRONTED THE VICTIM, DEMANDED MONEY, AND THEN CUT THE VICTIM WITH THE KNIFE AFTER THE VICTIM SAID HE DID NOT HAVE ANY MONEY.

OFFICERS ARE ALSO WORKING WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY AS VELIZ-CANTOR HAS PREVIOUSLY BEEN DEPORTED AT LEAST ONCE AND ILLEGALLY RETURNED TO THE UNITED STATES.