1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA

NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED.

THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE.

THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC.

IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT MACHINES AND SIMULCAST HORSE RACING.

THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE EFFORT SUCCEEDED IN CHANGING THE STATE CONSTITUTION TO ALLOW GAMING OFF RESERVATION AND WILL EVENTUALLY HAVE FACILITIES IN OMAHA, LINCOLN AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY-THE THREE LARGEST METRO AREAS IN NEBRASKA.