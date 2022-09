SMITH SENTENCED TO PRISON ON KIDNAPPING CHARGE

A BRONSON, IOWA MAN WHO KIDNAPPED HIS EX-GIRLFRIEND HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO MORE THAN 10 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON.

21-YEAR OLD ZACHARY SMITH RECEIVED THE PRISON TERM AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO THE KIDNAPPING CHARGE IN MARCH.

PROSECUTORS SAY SMITH VIOLATED A PROTECTION ORDER WHEN HE HID IN THE BACK SEAT OF HIS EX-GIRLFRIEND’S CAR AT ABOUT 5:00 A.M IN JUNE OF 2021 AND WAITED FOR HER TO COME OUT OF HER SOUTH SIOUX CITY HOME.

SHE WAS JOINED BY A JUVENILE FEMALE AND SMITH LAY HIDDEN IN THE CAR AS THE TWO WOMEN DROVE TO A NEAR-BY SCHOOL.

WHEN THE JUVENILE LEFT THE CAR, SMITH SPRANG OUT, THREATENED HIS EX-GIRLFRIEND WITH A B.B. GUN, DRUGGED HER WITH HOMEMADE CHLOROFORM, AND KIDNAPPED HER, TAKING HER TO A HOME IN RURAL BRONSON.

SHE LATER ESCAPED, FLAGGING DOWN A PASSING MOTORIST WHO WAS HER AUNT, WHO WAS IN THE AREA SEARCHING FOR HER.

SMITH WAS SENTENCED IN SIOUX CITY FEDERAL COURT TO 121 MONTHS’ IMPRISONMENT.

HE MUST ALSO SERVE A 3-YEAR TERM OF SUPERVISED RELEASE AFTER THE PRISON TERM.