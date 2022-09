CAMP HIGH HOPES CELEBRATES 10TH ANNIVERSARY

SIOUX CITY’S CAMP HIGH HOPES CELEBRATED ITS 10TH ANNIVERSARY SUNDAY WITH A PARTY FOR ITS CAMPERS, STAFF AND BENEFACTORS.

SARAH MORGAN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE CAMP FOR PEOPLE WITH SPECIAL NEEDS, SAYS THE FACILITY SERVES A UNIQUE PURPOSE IN SIOUXLAND:

MORGAN SAYS A LOT OF GROWTH HAS HAPPENED SINCE THE FACILITY OPENED IN THE FALL OF 2012, AND THAT GROWTH IS CONTINUING:

ONE THING THAT IS CONSTANT AT THE CAMP IS THAT EVERYBODY IS SMILING:

SUNDAY EVERYONE WAS SMILING AS THERE WERE TWO BIRTHDAY CAKES TO ENJOY, ALONG WITH BALLOONS, GAMES, ARCHERY AND A FIRE TRUCK ON DISPLAY.