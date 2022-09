TYSON DONATES 40,000 POUNDS OF PROTEIN TO LOCAL FOOD BANK

TYSON FOODS HAS DONATED 40,000 POUNDS OF POULTRY PRODUCTS, OR THE EQUIVALENT OF 160,000 MEALS, TO THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND.

IN TURN, THE FOOD BANK HAS STARTED DISTRIBUTING THE PROTEIN DONATION TO MORE THAN 100 LOCAL FEEDING ORGANIZATIONS THEY SUPPORT.

THE DONATION BY TYSON IS IN IS HONOR OF HUNGER ACTION MONTH, AND IS ALSO PART OF TYSON FOODS COMMITMENT TO DONATING 2.5 MILLION POUNDS OF PROTEIN IN SEPTEMBER, THE EQUIVALENT OF 10 MILLION MEALS.

JACOB WANDERSCHEID, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND, SAYS TYSON’S DONATION OF CHICKEN IS GREATLY APPRECIATED AS THEY PREPARE FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON, AS PROTEIN IS ONE OF THE MOST REQUESTED ITEMS FROM AGENCIES AND PANTRIES.

OVER THE LAST YEAR, THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND NETWORK OF PARTNERS SERVED 91,571 HOUSEHOLDS. REPRESENTING 319,438 INDIVIDUALS.