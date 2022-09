THREE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING

THREE WESTSIDE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS WERE PLACED ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING AFTER A STUDENT AT WEST HIGH SCHOOL NOTIFIED SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION AND THE SIOUX CITY POLICE OF A VEILED THREAT THAT WAS POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA.

OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION, THE DISTRICT IMPLEMENTED A LOCKOUT, MEANING NO ONE WAS ALLOWED TO ENTER OR EXIT WEST HIGH, WEST MIDDLE AND LOESS HILLS ELEMENTARY.

THE LOCKOUT WAS LIFTED A LITTLE AFTER 9 A.M. AFTER POLICE CONCLUDED THE SOCIAL MEDIA THREATS WERE NOT CREDIBLE.

POLICE ARE CONTINUING THEIR INVESTIGATION OF THE INCIDENT.