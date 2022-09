SIOUX CITY TO HOST RE-EVENT ON SATURDAY

A REMINDER THAT SIOUX CITY WILL HOST ANOTHER RE-EVENT TO RECYCLE ELECTRONICS AND OTHER ITEMS SATURDAY AT THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER PARKING LOT.

A FEE WILL BE CHARGED FOR EACH ELECTRONICS ITEM RECYCLED INCLUDING $5 DOLLARS FOR COMPUTER MONITORS AND TABLETS, FAX MACHINES, LAPTOPS AND PRINTERS.

GAME CONSOLES AND TOWER PERSONAL COMPUTERS COST TWO DOLLARS TO RECYCLE, SMALL ELECTRONICS A DOLLAR AND LIGHT BULS 50 CENTS EACH.

TV MONITORS ARE $10 TO $15 DOLLARS EACH, DESKTOP COPIERS $25 AND FULL SIZE COPIERS ARE $50 TO RECYCLE.

SMALL BATTERIES AND STYROFOAM ARE ACCEPTED FREE.

THE EVENT RUNS FROM 9 A.M. UNTIL 1 P.M.