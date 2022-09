ROGERS SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON

A SOUTH SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON IN A FEDERAL PLEA AGREEMENT.

27-YEAR-OLD NATHAN ROGERS WAS SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON AND 5 YEARS OF SUPERVISED RELEASE WITH SPECIAL CONDITIONS AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO PRODUCTION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY.

A SECOND COUNT OF THE INDICTMENT WAS DISMISSED IN THE PLEA DEAL.

ROGERS IS AWAITING SENTENCING ON STATE CHARGES OF TWO COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR.

THAT HEARING IS ON OCTOBER 4TH AND THE STATE WILL RECOMMEND THAT THE SENTENCE BE SERVED CONCURRENT WITH THE 15 YEAR FEDERAL SENTENCE.

ROGERS HAD BEEN CHARGED WITH SEXUALLY ASSAULTING TWO FEMALE STUDENTS IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY AND WAS ARRESTED IN MARCH OF 2021.

THE FEDERAL CHARGES STEMMED FROM ROGERS RECORDING A SEX ACT WITH ONE OF THE VICTIMS ON HIS CELL PHONE.