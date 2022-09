POMPEO SAYS WORLD PERCEPTION OF THE U.S. HAS CHANGED

THE ONLY PERSON IN U.S. HISTORY TO SERVE AS SECRETARY OF STATE AND HEAD THE C.I.A. WAS THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER AT THE 36TH ANNUAL SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE DINNER THURSDAY NIGHT.

FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE AND CIA DIRECTOR MIKE POMPEO GAVE HIS VIEWS ABOUT HOW AMERICA’S IS LOOKED AT BY THE REST OF THE WORLD:

POMPEO2 OC…THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. :22

POMPEO HELD A NEWS CONFERENCE WITH LOCAL JOURNALISTS BEFORE HIS SPEECH AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

BUILDING SECURITY WAS TIGHT AS THE FORMER SECRETARY HAS RECEIVED DEATH THREATS FROM IRAN, WHICH HE REFERRED TO IN HIS COMMENTS:

POMPEO3 OC………AND ISRAEL. ;28

THE FORMER SECRETARY ALSO TALKED ABOUT VLADIMIR PUTIN’S INVASION OF UKRAINE, WHICH HE SAYS STARTED WHEN BARACK OBAMA WAS PRESIDENT.

POMPEO4 OC……YET AGAIN. :29

HE ALSO ADDRESSED THE BORDER CRISIS WARNING THAT A NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO ARE SECURITY THREATS ARE LIKELY ENTERING THE COUNTRY:

POMPEO5 OC………IN SIOUXLAND. :28

WHEN ASKED ABOUT HIS FUTURE POLITICAL PLANS, THE FORMER KANSAS CONGRESSMAN SAID IT WAS TOO EARLY TO TELL:

POMPEO6 OC……..LORD KNOWS. :13

POMPEO IS FROM KANSAS AND GRADUATED AT THE TOP OF HIS CLASS AT WEST POINT, EARNING HIS LAW DEGREE AT HARVARD, AND SERVING IN THE U.S. HOUSE FROM 2011-17.