MELTON SEEKS IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT

THE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE IN IOWA’S FOURTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT SAYS PROPOSED CARBON PIPELINES ARE NOT THE RIGHT WAY TO CUT CARBON EMISSIONS.

RYAN MELTON IS THE NEVADA DEMOCRAT CHALLENGING REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA.

MELTON SAYS THERE ARE BETTER WAYS TO USE THE FEDERAL TAX CREDITS DEVELOPERS OF THE CARBON PIPELINES HOPE TO SECURE. AND HE SAYS EMERGENCY RESPONDERS IN RURAL IOWA ARE ILL EQUIPPED TO RESPOND IF THERE ARE RUPTURES TO CARBON PIPELINES.

MELTON SAYS THE CARBON CAPTURE PIPELINE PROJECTS WOULD BE A BOONDOGGLE. HE’S ALSO OPPOSED TO PRESIDENT BIDEN’S MOVE LAST SPRING TO TEMPORARILY ALLOW THE YEAR-ROUND SALE OF E-15 — GASOLINE WITH A 15 PERCENT BLEND OF ETHANOL.

MELTON SAYS ETHANOL COULD BE PART OF THE MIX, BUT IT’S TIME TO DEVELOP OTHER ENERGY SOURCES THAT AREN’T AN ADDITIVE TO FOSSIL FUELS.

MELTON MADE HIS COMMENTS DURING TAPING OF “IOWA PRESS” WHICH AIRS FRIDAY NIGHT ON IOWA P-B-S.

