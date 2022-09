SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS RESPONSIBLE FOR STEALING CASH OUT OF A BANK’S A-T-M EARLY THIS MORNING.

POLICE WERE CALLED TO THE BANK LOCATED AT 2401 HAMILTON BOULEVARD AROUND 1:30 A.M.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE A-T-M WAS DAMAGED AND CASH WAS REMOVED FROM IT.

THE VEHICLE USED IN THE ROBBERY WAS LOCATED AND IS BEING PROCESSED FOR EVIDENCE.

THE INVESTIGATION IS CONTINUING.