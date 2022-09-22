Gamblers Top Muskies In USHL Season Opener

A pair of late 3rd period goals scored by the Green Bay Gamblers paved the way to their 4-2 regular season opening victory over the Sioux City Musketeers.

At the 16:43 mark of the third period in a game that was deadlocked 2-2, Green Bay forward, James Duerr broke away from the Sioux City defense and scored the game winning goal for the Gamblers.

An empty net goal from Duerr one minute and thirteen seconds later secured the two goal victory for Green Bay.

The game began with a scoreless deadlock through the first period.

Sioux City goaltender Axel Mangbo (0-1) took the loss but stopped all 15 shots he faced during the first period and saved 29/32 on the day.

It remained scoreless until the midway point of the second when Artyom Levshunov scored the first goal of the USHL season at the 9:21 mark of the middle period giving Green Bay a 1-0 lead.

Sioux City responded with a pair of goals in quick succession to take a 2-1 lead.

Nick Pierre lit the lamp at 11:29 in the second to tie it.

Kaden Shahan scored just one minute and 42 seconds later with a snap shot directly off of a Musketeer face-off win to give Sioux City a 2-1 lead.

The Gamblers tied the game at two on a power play goal from Jacob Martin at the 16:47 mark of the second period.

Green Bay was 2/4 on the power play during the contest while Sioux City went 0/1.

Receiving the win for the Gamblers was former Musketeer goalie, Kristoffer Eberly (1-0) as he stopped 28/30 shots.

Sioux City returns to the ice on Friday afternoon to face the Chicago Steel in their second of two Fall Classic Games with puck drop set for 1:30 pm CT.