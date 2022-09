ERNST WANTS IRAN PUNISHED FOR TARGETING AMERICAN MILITARY

IOWA SENATOR JONI ERNST IS JOINING WITH REPRESENTATIVE MIKE WALTZ OF FLORIDA IN WHAT SHE SAYS IS AN EFFORT TO ENFORCE U-S SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN.

ERNST SAYS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION CONTINUES TO PURSUE AN AGREEMENT WITH IRAN EVEN THOUGH THE COUNTRY HAS CONTINUED TARGETING OF AMERICAN MILITARY MEMBERS IN THE MIDDLE EAST, AND THEY ARE VERIFIED ASSASSINATION PLOTS AGAINST AMERICAN CITIZENS IN THE U-S.

ERNST SAYS THE PREVIOUS ADMINISTRATION PROVED THAT A TOUGH STANCE IS NEEDED WITH IRAN.

ERNST SAYS HER BILL IS DESIGNED TO KEPT IRAN IN CHECK.

SHE SAYS IT WOULD CODIFY THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S MAXIMUM PRESSURE OF SANCTIONS AND PROHIBIT LIFTING SANCTIONS ON IRAN — INCLUDING THOSE THAT PRESIDENT BIDEN INTENDS TO LIFT TO REENTER THE IRAN NUCLEAR AGREEMENT — UNTIL THE STATE DEPARTMENT CAN CERTIFY NO ASSASSINATION ATTEMPTS OR BOUNTIES ARE PLACED ON CURRENT OR FORMER U-S OFFICIALS FOR FIVE YEARS.