CHEROKEE COUNTY ENACTS BURN BAN

CHEROKEE COUNTY IS THE 4TH NORTHWEST IOWA COUNTY TO RE-ENACT A BURN BAN.

COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES SAY AT THE REQUEST OF ALL FIRE CHIEFS, CHEROKEE COUNTY HAS BEEN PLACED IN A BURN BAN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

BURN PERMITS WILL NOT BE ISSUED AT THIS TIME, BUT PERMITS MAY BE RECONSIDERED ONCE CROPS ARE OUT OF THE FIELDS.

RECREATIONAL FIRES WILL BE ALLOWED, HOWEVER, ANY FIRE MUST BE IN A CONTAINED PIT, WITH A LID TO PREVENT THE SPREADING OF HOT EMBERS.

PLYMOUTH, O’BRIEN AND SIOUX COUNTIES ARE ALSO UNDER A BURN BAN.