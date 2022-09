SOUTH SIOUX RESIDENTS RECEIVE FAULTY TAX INFORMATION

SOUTH SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS ARE BEING ADVISED BY THE CITY THAT TAX RATE INFORMATION THEY RECEIVED RECENTLY ON A PINK POSTCARD FROM THE DAKOTA COUNTY ASSESSOR CONTAINED INCORRECT INFORMATION.

CORRECTED POSTCARDS ARE BEING SENT TO SOUTH SIOUX CITY TAXPAYERS.

THE ISSUE HAS BEEN DISCUSSED WITH THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE AND DAKOTA COUNTY ASSESSOR.

THE CITY SAYS THE TAX RATE FOR SOUTH SIOUX CITY DID GET DROPPED OVER 7%.

HOUSEHOLDS AND BUSINESSES SHOULD HAVE SEEN A DROP IN CITY TAXES UNLESS THEY RECEIVED SIGNIFICANT PROPERTY VALUATION INCREASES FROM THE COUNTY ASSESSOR.

RESIDENTS MAY CALL 402-494-2425 FOR SCHOOL INFORMATION LISTED ON THE POSTCARD AS SSC 22-0011.

THEY SHOULD CALL 402-494-7594 FOR CITY INFORMATION.

A JOINT PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD, MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26TH AT 6:00 P.M. IN THE SOUTH SIOUX HIGH SCHOOL LIBRARY.