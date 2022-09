O’BRIEN IS LATEST NW IOWA COUNTY PLACED UNDER BURN BAN

O’BRIEN COUNTY HAS BECOME THE 3RD NORTHWEST IOWA COUNTY TO REINSTITUTE A BURN BAN.

THE IOWA FIRE MARSHALL PLACED O’BRIEN COUNTY UNDER A BURN BAN ON TUESDAY AT 5 P.M.

THE FIRE MARSHALL RULED THAT CONDITIONS IN O’BRIEN COUNTY ARE SUCH THAT OPEN BURNING CREATES A DANGER TO LIFE AND TO PROPERTY.

PLYMOUTH AND SIOUX COUNTIES ARE ALSO UNDER A BURN BAN.

