NEBRASKA TROOPERS AIM TO REDUCE ACCIDENTS AT TRAIN CROSSINGS

IT’S NEVER A GOOD IDEA TO RACE TO BEAT A TRAIN AT A HIGHWAY RAILROAD CROSSING.

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL WILL BE ENFORCING THAT POINT AS PART OF RAIL SAFETY WEEK.

THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS MARK THE ANNUAL “OPERATION CLEAR TRACK” EFFORT, WHICH IS THE SINGLE LARGEST RAIL SAFETY INITIATIVE IN THE UNITED STATES.

TROOPERS WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL PRESENCE AROUND RAILROAD CROSSINGS IN SEVERAL AREAS IN NEBRASKA.

OPERATION CLEAR TRACK AIMS TO REDUCE THE APPROXIMATELY 2,000 SERIOUS INJURIES AND DEATHS EACH YEAR IN THE U.S. AROUND RAILROAD TRACKS AND TRAINS.

STATE TROOPERS WILL CONDUCT SEVERAL OPERATIONS AT RAILROAD CROSSINGS THROUGHOUT THE WEEK.