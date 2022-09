IOWA POISON CONTROL CENTER WARNS ABOUT “NYQUIL CHICKEN” FAD

A DANGEROUS AND POTENTIALLY DEADLY TREND IS SWEEPING SOCIAL MEDIA THAT ENTICES PEOPLE TO COOK CHICKEN IN COUGH SYRUP OR COLD AND FLU MEDICINE.

REGISTERED NURSE TAMMY NOBLE OF THE SIOUX CITY BASED IOWA POISON CONTROL CENTER SAYS YOU SHOULD NEVER DO THIS BECAUSE IT CAN BE EXCEPTIONALLY HAZARDOUS AND A RECIPE FOR DISASTER.

:21

THE U-S FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION HAS ISSUED AN ADVISORY, WARNING CONSUMERS THAT COOKING CHICKEN IN THESE MEDICATIONS IS DANGEROUS AND NOBLE CONFIRMS, IT COULD BE LETHAL.

:19

THERE’S ALSO THE RISK OF FOOD POISONING IF THE CHICKEN ISN’T PROPERLY COOKED, AND IF THE RED, GREEN OR BLUE LIQUID SOAKS INTO THE MEAT, IT’LL BE HARD TO DISTINGUISH ITS COLOR.

IN ADDITION, COOKING CHICKEN IN A MARINADE OF MEDICATION COULD GIVE OFF HIGHLY CONCENTRATED VAPORS WHICH COULD CRITICALLY DAMAGE THE LUNGS. SO, WHY WOULD PEOPLE EVEN CONSIDER FOLLOWING THIS TIKTOK CHALLENGE?

:20

MUCH LIKE WITH THE TIDE POD CHALLENGE A FEW YEARS AGO, IN WHICH PEOPLE SHOT VIDEO OF THEMSELVES WHILE EATING LIQUID LAUNDRY DETERGENT PODS, NOBLE SAYS SHE’S NOT SURPRISED PEOPLE WOULD TRY COOKING CHICKEN IN NYQUIL.

:21

NOBLE SAYS AS YET, SHE’S TAKEN NO CALLS AT THE HOTLINE ABOUT THIS LATEST CHICKEN RECIPE.

THE IOWA POISON CONTROL CENTER OPERATES 24/7 AT 800-222-1222.

