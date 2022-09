FINAL HOURS OF VOTING FOR LEVITT OUTDOOR CONCERT GRANT

THIS IS THE FINAL DAY TO VOTE ON A GRANT THAT WOULD HELP FUND A SERIES OF FREE OUTDOOR CONCERTS AT SIOUX CITY’S COOK PARK NEXT YEAR.

SIOUX CITY’S VANGARDE ARTS IS COMPETING WITH 35 OTHER PROJECTS AROUND THE COUNTRY FOR THE LEVITT FOUNDATION’S AMP GRANT.

THE FOUNDATION WILL SELECT THE GRANT RECIPIENTS THIS NOVEMBER 15TH.

YOU MAY VOTE ONLINE AT VOTE.LEVITT.ORG UNTIL 7.PM. TONIGHT.

SIOUX CITY WAS RANKED 23RD IN THE VOTING AS OF 11:30 A.M. WEDNESDAY.

YOU MAY ALSO VOTE BY TEXT TO 866-AMP-2023 (866-267-2023) WITH THE KEYWORD VOTESUX.