TAIWAN AGREES TO BUY IOWA AG PRODUCTS

OFFICIALS FROM TAIWAN HAVE AGREED TO BUY TWO-POINT-SIX BILLION DOLLARS WORTH OF U.S. CORN, SOYBEANS AND DRIED DISTILLERS GRAIN.

REPRESENTATIVES OF IOWA COMMODITY GROUPS JOINED TAIWAN OFFICIALS AT THE IOWA CAPITOL FOR A SIGNING CEREMONY.

JOHNSON CHIANG IS DIRECTOR GENERAL OF THE COUNTRY’S ECONOMIC AND CULTURAL OFFICE IN CHICAGO.

TAIWAN3 OC……..SUPPLY CHAIN.” :15

TAIWAN, FOR EXAMPLE, IS THE WORLD’S LARGEST SUPPLIER OF COMPUTER CHIPS.

TAIWAN HAS SIGNED LETTERS OF INTENT TO PURCHASE ONE-AND-A-HALF MILLION METRIC TONS OF U.S. CORN AND UP TO TWO-POINT-NINE METRIC TONS OF U.S. SOYBEANS AS WELL AS BY-PRODUCTS OF CORN AND BEANS OVER THE NEXT TWO YEARS.

STATE AGRICULTURE SECRETARY MIKE NAIG SAYS TRADE MATTERS TO IOWA.

TAIWAN4 OC………THROUGHOUT TIME.” :12

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS IOWA EXPORTS TO TAIWAN HAVE INCREASED IN THE PAST FIVE YEARS AND ARE ON PACE TO BE HIGHER THIS YEAR AS WELL.

TAIWAN5 OC……….LAST YEAR.” :12

THE TAIWANESE DELEGATION IS ON A GOODWILL MISSION TO THE UNITED STATES AND HAS SPENT THE PAST TWO DAYS IN IOWA.