THE MAYOR OF SIOUX FALLS SAYS CHANGES NEED TO BE MADE TO HELP COMBAT VIOLENT CRIMES IN THE CITY.

MAYOR PAUL TENHAKEN MET WITH TOP LAW ENFORCEMENT LEADERS THIS WEEK TO DISCUSS THE CITY’S RISING CRIME RATE.

HE SAID FIREARMS, DRUGS AND PAROLE LAWS NEED TO BE “TWEAKED.”

MINNEHAHA COUNTY SHERIFF MIKE MILSTEAD SAID A LOT OF THE VIOLENT CRIMINALS IN THE AREA ARE FORMER INMATES AND DRUG ADDICTS, AND MOST ARE REPEAT OFFENDERS.

DRUG-TREATMENT PROGRAMS AND MORE JAIL SPACE WERE ALSO OFFERED AS SOLUTIONS.