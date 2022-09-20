SIOUX CITY PARKING RATES & FINES LIKELY TO RISE SOON

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL HAS GIVEN FIRST READING APPROVAL TO CHANGES IN THE CITY’S PARKING FEES, RATES AND FINES.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT OPENED DISCUSSION ON THE CHANGES AT MONDAY’S COUNCIL MEETING WITH AN AMENDMENT TO THE PROPOSAL:

MAYOR SCOTT HAS ARGUED FOR A MORE MODERATE PROPOSED INCREASE, AND HAS TAKEN THE PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT TO TASK FOR NOT RAISING RATES GRADUALLY OVER THE YEARS:

COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE AND PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR DAVE CARNEY DISCUSSED THAT AT THE MEETING:

MAYOR SCOTT EMPHASIZED THAT POINT IN A SECOND PART OF HIS MOTION TO AMEND:

SPECIFICS OF THE PROPOSED PARKING RATE INCREASES BY THE CITY ARE AS FOLLOWS:

The Parking & Skywalk System Board of Trustees concurs with staff’s recommendation of the following rate increases for the Parking Fund ramps (Heritage, Rivers Landing, MLK, and Discov-ery), parking meters, bagged meters and parking fines.

• Across the board increase to all monthly parkers

Spaces Used

Current

Charges Per Month

Proposed

Charges Per Month

1

$50 per space

$50.00 per space

2 – 100

$45.00 per space

$55 per space

101 – 199

$40 per space

$45.00 per space

200 and over

$38.00 per space

$43.00 per space

• Increase in parking meter rates from $.75 to $1.00 per hour for the 1,2-, and 4-hour meters

• Increase in parking meter rates from $.60 to $.80 per hour for the 30-minute meters

• Increase in parking meter rates from $.50 to $.65 per hour for the 10-hour meters

• Increase the bagged meter fee from $8.00 to $10.00 a day

• Increase in fines for overtime meters from $10 to $14, after 30 days fines increase from $15 to $21, and after 90 days increase from $30 to $42

• Increase in all other parking related fines from $35 to $50, after 30 days fines increase from $40 to $55, and after 90 days fines increase from $50 to $70

The last rate increases for on street meter fees was May 2007, and for the ramps and parking fines was 2019.