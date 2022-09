SIOUX CITY’S NEWEST ELEMENTARY PUBLIC SCHOOL WAS DEDICATED WITH A RIBBON CUTTING AND CELEBRATION TUESDAY.

INTERIM SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DR, ROD EARLEYWINE WELCOMED SEVERAL GUESTS TO THE HUNT A+ ARTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:

EARLEYWINE SAYS THERE IS AN EMPHASIS ON THE ARTS AT THE NEW SCHOOL:

HUNT STUDENTS SERENADED THE VISITORS IN THE GYM WITH SONGS FROM THE MUSICAL “ANNIE” AND TOURS OF THE BUILDING WERE GIVEN BY SCHOOL STAFF TO THE VISITORS.