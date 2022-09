PLYMOUTH COUNTY ENACTS BURN BAN

THE IOWA FIRE MARSHAL HAS DECLARED A BAN ON OPEN BURNING IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY AT THE REQUEST OF THE COUNTY’S FIRE DEPARTMENTS.

LE MARS FIRE RESCUE CHIEF DAVE SCHIPPER, WHO MADE THE REQUEST TO THE STATE, SAYS THE FIRE DANGER IS INCREASING INTO THE FALL HARVEST SEASON.

THIS IS THE SECOND BURN BAN ISSUED IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY THIS YEAR, FOLLOWING ONE IN THE SPRING.

SCHIPPER SAYS THERE ARE SOME TYPES OF BURNING THAT ARE STILL ALLOWED,

HE SAYS WITH HARVEST APPROACHING, FARMERS NEED TO TAKE PRECAUTIONS TO AVOID FIELD FIRES:

THE OPEN BURNING BAN IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

LAST WEEK, A BURN BAN WAS ISSUED FOR SIOUX COUNTY.

