UNI DOME TO RECEIVE ROOF IMPROVEMENTS

THE UNI-DOME ON THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN IOWA CAMPUS IN CEDAR FALLS IS GOING TO GET AN UPDATE TO ITS ROOF.

U-N-I VICE PRESIDENT MICHAEL HAGER SAYS THE FABRIC PORTION MAKES UP ABOUT 25 PERCENT OF OF THE ROOF AND HAS REACHED THE END OF ITS WARRANTY.

THE NEW FABRIC WILL BE MORE TRANSPARENT — WHICH WILL LET MORE NATURAL LIGHT IN — AND WON’T REQUIRE AS MUCH INDOOR LIGHTING.

HE SAYS THE NEW FABRIC WILL HAVE A BROWN COLOR WHEN IT IS INSTALLED, BUT WILL EVENTUALLY TURN WHITE.

THE BOARD OF REGENTS APPROVED THE EIGHT-MILLION DOLLAR BUDGET FOR THE REPLACEMENT, WHICH ALSO INCLUDES SOME OTHER RELATED WORK ON THE BUILDING.

HAGER SAYS THE PROJECT WILL BE PAID FOR MOSTLY WITH GIFT FUNDS — BUT SOME UNIVERSITY FUNDS WILL ALSO BE INCLUDED AS WELL AS ATHLETIC DEPARTMENT FUNDS.

Photo courtesy UNI