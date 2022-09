TRACTOR ROLLOVERS A FOCUS OF FARM SAFETY WEEK

THIS IS TRACTOR SAFETY DAY, THE FIRST DAY OF NATIONAL FARM SAFETY WEEK, AND ONE OF THE BIGGEST DANGERS INVOLVING FARM TRACTORS IS A LACK OF ROLLOVER PROTECTION.

A PROGRAM OFFERS IOWA TRACTOR OWNERS A REBATE TO INSTALL ROLLOVER PROTECTIVE STRUCTURES, OR ROPS.

JACKIE CURNICK, PROGRAM COORDINATOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA’S ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH SCIENCES RESEARCH CENTER, SAYS THE REBATE SAVES MONEY — AND ROLLBARS SAVE LIVES.

THE PROGRAM OFTEN HAS A LENGTHY NATIONAL WAIT LIST BUT CURNICK SAYS IOWANS HAVE A SPECIAL “IN” AND SHOULD APPLY FOR THE REBATE.

STUDIES FIND ROPS ARE 99% EFFECTIVE IN PREVENTING INJURY OR DEATH IN THE EVENT OF A ROLLOVER WHEN USED WITH A SEATBELT, AND 70% EFFECTIVE WHEN USED WITHOUT A SEATBELT.

VIRTUALLY ANY TRACTOR CAN BE RETROFITTED WITH A ROPS. LEARN MORE ABOUT THE REBATE PROGRAM AT WWW.I-CASH.ORG.