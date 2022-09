SPENCER’S CLAY COUNTY FAIR SETS RECORDS

INCREASED YOUTH INVOLVEMENT, RECORD FAIRGOER SPENDING, ADDED EXHIBITOR PARTICIPATION, LARGE CROWDS, AND GREAT WEATHER PROPELLED THE 2022 CLAY COUNTY FAIR TO NEW RECORDS THIS YEAR.

FAIR CEO JEREMY PARSONS SAYS OVERALL FAIR ATTENDANCE TOTALED 325,585 FROM SEPTEMBER 10TH THROUGH THE 18TH, A 17.4% INCREASE OVER 2021.

PARSONS SAYS FAIRGOER SPENDING ON FOOD, BEVERAGE, CONCESSIONS, AND CARNIVAL RIDES SET AN ALL-TIME RECORD OF $2,833,943.98, BREAKING THE 2021 RECORD.

THIS YEAR 750 4-H AND FFA EXHIBITORS FROM 46 COUNTIES IN IOWA, MINNESOTA, AND NEBRASKA PARTICIPATED COMPARED TO 708 EXHIBITORS FROM 42 COUNTIES LAST YEAR.

THE FAIR AGAIN HOSTED THE LARGEST FARM MACHINERY AND AG EQUIPMENT SHOW AT ANY FAIR IN THE UNITED STATES.

PARSONS SAYS THE ONLY DISAPPOINTMENT THIS YEAR WAS SLUGGISH GRANDSTAND TICKET SALES.

HE SAYS THERE WILL BE SEVERAL DISCUSSIONS AHEAD OF THE 2023 FAIR ON WAYS TO IMPROVE THE GRANDSTAND LINEUP AND BRING IN MORE TOP ARTISTS FOR FAIRGOERS TO ENJOY.

Photos courtesy Clay County Fair